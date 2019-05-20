autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF Spawns a Small Robot to Warn Others of an Incident Ahead

20 May 2019, 8:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Safety
The new generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLE was only introduced last autumn, but the car is already getting ready to take on a more active role in society, putting new clothes and ever more technology to become the ideal test bed for new safety systems.
14 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF
In June, at the Experimental Safety Vehicle convention in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Mercedes will show a specially prepared GLE named ESF 2019. In its new guise, the car takes safety features to whole new levels and wraps them in a package that comes with a plug-in hybrid system and an extensively autonomous driving mode.

Seeing how autonomous driving is slowly becoming the new holy grail in terms of safety systems, Mercedes' ESF features a technology that allows the steering wheel and pedal cluster to automatically retract when the car is driving by itself, thus reducing the risk of injury in case of a crash.

To make it safe to all other motorists and pedestrians on the road, the ESF communicates at all times its intentions by displaying various messages for all to see.

"The great advantage of automating driving functions is that in the future, fewer accidents will be caused by driver error," said in a statement Rodolfo Schöneburg, Mercedes-Benz head of vehicle safety.

"However, automated and driverless vehicles also come up against physical limits, and there will undoubtedly be mixed traffic consisting of automated and non-automated vehicles for many years."

In case the car is involved in an accident, a small robot is automatically deployed from the car's rear and takes up the position a warning triangle would normally occupy, so that others are aware of something going on ahead.

These are only a few of the innovations the carmaker will show in Eindhoven. Full details on the others can be found in the document attached below.

Mercedes-Benz has been making experimental safety vehicles for decades now and has around 30 such machines in its portfolio. The current one will be shown to the general public this fall, at the Frankfurt International Motor Show.
2019 Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019 Mercedes-Benz Experimental Safety Vehicle 2019 mercedes-benz gle Mercedes-Benz safety vehicle
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 