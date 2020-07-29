Meet Roberto Curto’s Stunning Mauna Kea

Since founding RC Design in 2004, Curtó has taken part in the creation of over 70 yachts under 236 ft in length, establishing a solid name for his design studio in the market with a meticulous signature style. He even ventured as far as creating concepts for a number of motorcycles that can be found in his extensive online portfolio.
That’s what I call ‘tepping outside your comfort zone!
Separately, Mario Grasso’s Navirex specializes in a wide variety of fields, from naval architecture and structural engineering, to interior design and hydrodynamics. Experienced engineers, researchers and passionate designers are all part of Grasso’s professional unit, which has first seen the light of day in 1992.
Ever since, press releases and magazines have praised Navirex for what the firm calls “a cohesion of refinement (elegance) and technology”, as well as their distinctive approach in fulfilling this connection.
As you might be able to tell from the photos, she’s big. Like, big.
The length of Curtó and Grasso’s concept is a mind-blowing 331 ft (101 meters), making me think they weren’t just inspired by Hawaii’s famous landmark in terms of Mauna Kea’s looks, but its sheer size as well. A generous range of 6,000 nautical miles and top speed of 16.5 kts mean that it is fully capable of extended voyages and offshore cruising, while the 16 ft (5 meters) draft allows for comfortable access to the world’s most breathtaking harbors.
However, the main deck is where the real party’s at! We notice a swimming pool surrounded by plenty of space for everyone aboard to get that tan they’ve been waiting for all year. In terms of refreshments, a bar is found under the two sets of stairs descending from Mauna’s superstructure. Speaking of those stairs, is that a damn waterslide?
Oh, it is! Curtó and Grasso’s megayacht concept is quite literally a floating waterpark.
But just picture the amount of fun you’d be having with that waterslide and all those indoor jacuzzis….
