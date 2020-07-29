autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 
No, not Hawaii’s 14,000 ft dormant volcano, although that’s exactly what inspired this concept’s design.

Meet Roberto Curto’s Stunning Mauna Kea

29 Jul 2020, 12:52 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
Mauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna KeaMauna Kea
Since founding RC Design in 2004, Curtó has taken part in the creation of over 70 yachts under 236 ft in length, establishing a solid name for his design studio in the market with a meticulous signature style. He even ventured as far as creating concepts for a number of motorcycles that can be found in his extensive online portfolio.

That’s what I call ‘tepping outside your comfort zone!

Separately, Mario Grasso’s Navirex specializes in a wide variety of fields, from naval architecture and structural engineering, to interior design and hydrodynamics. Experienced engineers, researchers and passionate designers are all part of Grasso’s professional unit, which has first seen the light of day in 1992.

Ever since, press releases and magazines have praised Navirex for what the firm calls “a cohesion of refinement (elegance) and technology”, as well as their distinctive approach in fulfilling this connection.

These two titans of naval engineering and design joined forces to give birth to the phenomenal Mauna Kea. Despite it currently being at the stage of a concept rather than a reality, shipyards have expressed their interest in making it come true. A strong contender appears to be no other than renowned Italian ship manufacturing giant Fincantieri, with an experience of over 60 years in the industry and as many as 20,000 employees. All things considered, Mauna seems to be in fairly safe hands after all!

As you might be able to tell from the photos, she’s big. Like, big.

The length of Curtó and Grasso’s concept is a mind-blowing 331 ft (101 meters), making me think they weren’t just inspired by Hawaii’s famous landmark in terms of Mauna Kea’s looks, but its sheer size as well. A generous range of 6,000 nautical miles and top speed of 16.5 kts mean that it is fully capable of extended voyages and offshore cruising, while the 16 ft (5 meters) draft allows for comfortable access to the world’s most breathtaking harbors.

At this moment, precise details on the interior layout remain scarce, but it is said that Mauna will accommodate up to 22 passengers, including crew members. A magnificent 46 ft-wide (14 meters) master suite is located below those turquoise stairs that welcome you on the foredeck, where we also find an outdoor lounging area with a large jacuzzi. And yes, there is a helipad.

However, the main deck is where the real party’s at! We notice a swimming pool surrounded by plenty of space for everyone aboard to get that tan they’ve been waiting for all year. In terms of refreshments, a bar is found under the two sets of stairs descending from Mauna’s superstructure. Speaking of those stairs, is that a damn waterslide?

Oh, it is! Curtó and Grasso’s megayacht concept is quite literally a floating waterpark.

Honestly, it’s just a real shame to have this little information at our disposal for the time being. I could go on and on about Mauna Kea’s lavish characteristics, and was rather disappointed in barely finding a few hints.

But just picture the amount of fun you’d be having with that waterslide and all those indoor jacuzzis….
Roberto Curto rcdesign navirex mauna kea superyacht megayacht concept
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day