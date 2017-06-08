autoevolution

Mazda2 vs. Toyota Yaris: Which Small Japanse Hatch Is Better?

 
8 Jun 2017, 9:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Entry-level cars are never bought with the heart. Whether you dream of one day owning the Toyota GT 86 or a powerful crossover, these tiny hatchbacks are like a stepping stone.
While they aren't fantastic to drive, superminis are heavy hitters of the industry because people can't afford anything else. Alternatively, emissions taxes or lack of parking can play to their strengths, particularly in Europe.

But this isn't a European review; it's Australian, and in many ways mirrors the comparison between the RAV4 and CX-5.

Both models have been updated with new features. However, the much older Toyota model also underwent a mid-life refresh. Supposedly the design mirrors that of a catamaran race boat, but we're not particularly fond of it. Bright burned orange paint does, however, hide some of the horrors.

The comparison review is shot from the perspective of two different types of buyers, those who want a supermini to be their first car and those who want it to be their last.

For teens, both miss out on Apple Carplay and Android Auto, but the Mazda2 makes it easier to connect your phone and can be fitted with a head-up display. When I was a novice driver, I often forgot to check my mirrors. Thankfully, Mazda also fitted their car with blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert as standard (in Australia).

Points also go to Mazda for its Zoom-Zoomier 1.5-liter engine and 6-speed automatic combo. The Yaris is pretty loud, and that's partly due to the 4-speed automatic, which is obsolete technology. Being of an older generation, its platform isn't as rigid, so the suspension has to compensate and can feel jarring as a result.

The outcome is not surprising, really: Mazda makes a more desirable, more enjoyable and modern hatchback. Toyota is known for reliability and practicality, so if you're turning 70 soon, it's the one to get. Still, it's worth pointing out that a lot of Europeans are getting it as a hybrid, roughly equivalent to the Prius c in Australia.

Mazda2 Toyota Yaris Australia supermini subcompact review
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68