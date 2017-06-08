Mazda2 vs. Toyota Yaris: Which Small Japanse Hatch Is Better?

Entry-level cars are never bought with the heart. Whether you dream of one day owning the Toyota GT 86 or a powerful crossover, these tiny hatchbacks are like a stepping stone.





But this isn't a European review; it's Australian, and in many ways mirrors the comparison between the



Both models have been updated with new features. However, the much older Toyota model also underwent a mid-life refresh. Supposedly the design mirrors that of a catamaran race boat, but we're not particularly fond of it. Bright burned orange paint does, however, hide some of the horrors.



The comparison review is shot from the perspective of two different types of buyers, those who want a supermini to be their first car and those who want it to be their last.



For teens, both miss out on Apple Carplay and Android Auto, but the



Points also go to Mazda for its Zoom-Zoomier 1.5-liter engine and 6-speed automatic combo. The Yaris is pretty loud, and that's partly due to the 4-speed automatic, which is obsolete technology. Being of an older generation, its platform isn't as rigid, so the suspension has to compensate and can feel jarring as a result.



The outcome is not surprising, really: Mazda makes a more desirable, more enjoyable and modern hatchback. Toyota is known for reliability and practicality, so if you're turning 70 soon, it's the one to get. Still, it's worth pointing out that a lot of Europeans are getting it as a hybrid, roughly equivalent to the



