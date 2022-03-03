Letenda Launches Its First Electric City Bus, Designed to Defy Harsh, Canadian Winters

More on this:

1 The First Electric Bus Designed and Made in Africa to Debut in Kenya This Year

2 City Cancels $33M Order for Hydrogen Buses, Turns Out Electric Ones Are Better

3 L.A. Gets $6 Million to Install One of the Largest EV Fleet Charging Systems in the U.S.

4 New All-Electric School Bus Boasts Impressive Range, It’s Called “The Beast”

5 Volvo Adds 7900 Electric Bus to Its Fleet, for Zero Emissions and Zero Noise