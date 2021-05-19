Volvo Adds 7900 Electric Bus to Its Fleet, for Zero Emissions and Zero Noise

The complete electrification of public transportation no longer seems like a distant dream, with electric buses joining the EV revolution. With an extensive experience in hybrid and electric hybrid buses, that have been around for several years now, Volvo reaches a milestone with its 7900 electric bus.
If the 7900 plug-in hybrid was presented as an innovative bus that would reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 75%, the most recent Volvo bus can be seen as proof that the end goal of zero emissions has been achieved.
The 7900 electric comes with Volvo’s new batteries, which can provide an extended range and also store energy when needed, thanks to the flexible configuration. Depending on the type of route, some of them can be operated without any recharging throughout the day.
Plus, instead of overnight charging in the depot, Volvo focuses on “opportunity charging”. This means that the bus can be automatically charged at end stations. This saves time and is also less costly, because all the buses can be charged at the same charging stations, as they complete their route, while charging at the depot would require a separate charger for each bus.
Designed to be the perfect solution for public transportation, the 7900 electric is able to adapt to various urban requirements. Since it’s electric, it complies to emission-restrictions from the get go. But in areas where city-center traffic restrictions are applied, the Volvo Bus Zone Management service allows it to make an automatic adjustment.
And, to top it all off, this electric bus is also silent and helps decrease noise pollution, which is another important factor for all urban areas in the future, next to reducing harmful emissions. This way, the bus will be able to circulate near schools, hospitals or residential areas, even at night, without disturbing anyone. And, in turn, this opens up the possibility for new and different bus routes and the prevention of traffic congestion.
Like all other available Volvo buses, the 7900 electric is equipped with the new Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection System, a safety feature that prevents the risk of collision.
