Irate Woman Calls JetBlue Gate Agent a "Rapist" For Refusing to Let Her on Board

9 Jan 2019, 11:24 UTC
by
A 26-year-old woman caused quite a scene at a Florida airport on Sunday, when she burst into an expletive-laden tirade against he desk agent who was refusing to let her on board her JetBlue flight because he believed she was intoxicated.
Video of the incident was shot by rapper Post Malone’s manager Dre London and posted to social media, where it immediately went viral. The New York Post says that the woman, identified as 26-year-old Sabrina Thomas, was having a mental breakdown and has been admitted for a proper mental evaluation in the wake of this incident.

You can also see the video at the bottom of the page. Dre London was one of the thousands of people who had to wait over 10 hours for a new flight out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, but Thomas’ flight didn’t experience such delays. Still, she was itching to get out of that place, as it soon became apparent when the desk agent told her to wait.

This was the second time he was trying to delay her from getting on board, according to a police report obtained by the Post. The agent first held her back when he noticed she was acting bizarrely. He asked her if she’d had any alcohol or medication prior to her scheduled flight, to which she responded in the negative.

He turned from her for 5 minutes, before trying again to clear her from boarding. When he did eventually clear her, she yelled at him to “f**k off,” which set off the tirade captured on camera. In between asking to be taken “out of this place,” Thomas also called the gate agent a rapist and threatened that she had a gun on her.

The police report also notes that she claimed to have been raped by “white men” and that she was “racist against white men” and hated white cops. Thomas is white, for the record.

“She displayed erratic mood swings which went from crying to silent and still to very loud and aggressive without warning,” one of the officers at the scene wrote in the report. Thomas was taken to the Broward General Hospital under the state’s Baker Act, which allows for involuntary hospitalization for mental evaluation.

JetBlue says the incident caused a 16-minute delay to the flight and commands the gate agent for sticking to the company’s policy of not allowing apparently intoxicated, potentially disruptive passengers on board.

