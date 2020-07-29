The Bugatti Niniette 66 Doesn’t Need the Nurburgring to Hit Top Speed

Infidel, Record-Breaking 400 MPH Bonneville Land Speed Streamliner, Sells

Among the classics and the restomods or simply the most unexpected listings, a real champ has crossed the Bring a Trailer platform, changing hands for the quite impressive amount of $175,000. 9 photos



Rosenbaum was the one to drive Infidel right down into history books in 2010, when it surpassed 408 mph (657 kph) in the flying mile and flying kilometer categories, breaking the world record. Since that year, when it was put to such excellent use, Infidel was put into storage for the upcoming decade, only coming out in time to change homes through



Before Rosenbaum, the streamliner was property of Roy Fjastad of Full Bore Race Products. Fjastad built it in 1995 from a drop tank from a McDonnell F-101 Voodoo jet fighter, specifically because the bullet shape makes it ideally aerodynamic. At the time, it was 27 inches (68.5 km) long.



It was sold to Junior Kurtz in 2003 who raced it 309 mph (496 kph) on the salts and, in turn, sold it to Rosenbaum in 2006.



Rosenbaum extended the body to 39 inches (99 cm) and added a Cadillac V8 engine built by the Cad Company. Five-speed transmission, twin Garret turbochargers, carbon fiber disc brakes and dual parachutes, and liquid-to-air intercooler were added to render it faster. Rosenbaum also made modifications for Infidel to run on methanol or alternative fuel, in addition to gasoline, and has pledged to offer assistance to the new owner in this regard.



As part of the transaction, Rosenbaum has said to offer guidance in terms of making other modifications that would potentially take Infidel to 500 mph (804.6 kph), should the new owner wish to race it. To that end, he offers his own services as driver and trainer, and guarantees his team’s cooperation.



Rosenbaum did not say why he had decided to part ways with Infidel, but it looks like he’s keen on remaining a part of whatever new pages of history it will write. The final bid was of $175,000 and it looks like the new owner has promised to come back to Bonneville with it as soon as he’s able – and the situation permits it.



