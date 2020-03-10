Bentley Converted Into Tank Sets New Speed Record in the Baikal Mile 2020

Sometime last year, news from Russia revealed the gearheads at AcademeG had turned a Bentley into an actual, fully-functional tank. At the time, they were still working on the final touches, but the Bentley Ultratank has been completed since.
Not only has it been completed but it also set a new record in the Baikal Mile 2020. The land speed competition, which, yes, takes place on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, saw the Bentley Ultratank win the top prize of fastest time.
Blogger Konstantin Zarutsky from AcademeG drove the Ultratank, reaching the speed of 77 mph and setting an official record at the event. He promised the team would strive to break it with the next edition.
“We honestly thought that one mile would not be enough for us (to accelerate to a record speed), but it was,” Zarutsky told the media, as cited by The Sun. “We will come back with 600 horsepower and aim at 150 kilometers per hour (93 mph).”
The Ultratank is a first-generation Bentley Continental GT with military-grade tracks and assorted mods, and an Audi V8 instead of the original W12. The team has continued working on it since they first introduced it to the world, and for this special event, they even included doors.
The Baikal Mile was launched as an informal gathering in 2019 but reactions to it were so overwhelmingly positive that organizers decided to turn it into a yearly event. It aims to set various speed records for various types of modified vehicles on the thick ice of one of the world’s largest lakes. It includes three specially equipped tracks with lengths between 1/8 mile and one mile.
The British tab notes that authorities issued a warning for the 2020 edition, which took place between February 27 and March ,1 that the ice wasn’t thick enough in some spots, but the event went ahead without accidents.
