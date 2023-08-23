India Beats Russia to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 Probe Lands at the Lunar South Pole

"This success belongs to all of humanity," is what India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to describe the gravity of the success of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as it touched down on the surface of the lunar South Pole. In doing so, India is now only the fourth nation behind Russia, China, and the United States to soft-land a probe on the Moon. It signifies that the second great space race will be far more crowded and colorful than the first boogaloo in the late 1960s.

