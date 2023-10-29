Impeccable 1983 Kawasaki GPz1100 Restomod Is Way Classier Than Most Modern Bikes

After completing his formal education in welding engineering technology, Darren Begg went on to work as both an apprentice mechanic and a professional photographer. Eventually, he decided to merge these skills with his lifelong passion for classic motorcycles, and that’s how he ended up establishing dB Customs in Ottawa, Canada. Fully-fledged custom projects aren’t his only specialty, though.
Darren is just as capable of delivering a succulent restomod, so it should come as no surprise that the 1983 Kawasaki GPz1100 shown above looks as good as it does. However, this old-school Kawi didn’t just receive an extensive cosmetic overhaul, but it also gained more performance upgrades than you can shake a stick at. Let’s start by analyzing the less obvious changes.
The motorcycle’s inline-four powerplant got treated to forged Wiseco pistons and top-shelf APE camshafts. Now displacing a very healthy 1,170cc, the four-banger inhales through a set of 35 mm (1.4-inch) Keihin FCR carburetors supplied by JB-Power. These were topped with mesh-covered velocity stacks to ensure ample airflow, and the engine cases received a layer of black Cerakote for both durability and a clean look.
What really gets our attention is the new exhaust system, though. It’s a bespoke four-into-one affair made of titanium, ending in a single aftermarket muffler on the right-hand side. Moving on to the GPz1100’s suspension, we find a full suite of premium Ohlins components fore and aft. The rear end is equipped with an adjustable monoshock, while the front forks are conventional telescopic units for a period-correct appearance.
Furthermore, the OEM swingarm was swapped with a Suzuki GSX-R600's module – one of the most challenging aspects of this transformation according to Darren. Gone are the Kawi’s original wheels, making room for a pair of forged aluminum Gass RS-A alternatives from OZ Racing. Their rims wear grippy Avon Spirit ST rubber at both ends, and the brakes have been upgraded with Brembo paraphernalia all-round.
The RCS master cylinders, drilled rotors, and premium calipers are from Brembo, but the braided stainless-steel brake lines were supplied by Spiegler. Darren finished off the mechanical upgrades with a hydraulic clutch, then he added some tasty accessories before sending the GPz to Sketchs Ink for the paint job. Among them are billet aluminum rearsets, an LSL handlebar, and a multi-function Koso dash, as well as a fresh rear sprocket.
Additionally, the Ohlins forks are held in place by CNC-machined triple clamps built from scratch. As for the specimen’s color scheme, it’s a stunning take on the bike’s original livery, blending a green base with white and grey accents. Gold pinstripes are also present, along with Kawasaki and GPz1100 graphics on the fuel tank and side panels. Once dB Custom’s makeover was complete, the machine left for Texas to meet its new owner.
