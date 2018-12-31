Hyundai Palisade With 2.2-Liter Diesel Does Korean Acceleration Test

The brand new Hyundai Palisade might look like a flagship SUV, but its engines are still shared with some other models, including those from Kia. Here we have the Korean-spec version with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel.

36 photos



The brands day's of making identical and boring crossover SUVs are long gone. So even though the



Its proportions are quite imposing. The slab-sided Palisade is about three inches longer and two inches taller than the Santa Fe XL. Significantly, the wheelbase has been increased by about four inches.



But how fast is a 2-ton vehicle with a 200 horsepower engine? Well, this independent acceleration test shows it takes about 10 seconds for the Palisade to achieve the benchmark 100 km/h or 62 mph. That's not bad at all.



As the walkaround videos, also from Korea, will show, the Palisade is absolutely stunning in its Limited top trim. But it's also very family-friendly: rear captain's chairs, adult-sized 3-row seats, 7 USB ports, 16 cup holders, a roof-mounted air conditioning system and even an intercom that boosts your conversations. All this will go on sale next summer, minus the diesel engine, of course.



