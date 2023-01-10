Hyundai Motorsport Has Big Plans for 2023 WRC Season, Want a Win Real Bad

Hyundai Motorsport has revealed its livery, roster, and ambitions for the 2023 FIA WRC season. For their tenth season in the sport, the South Korean make wants to get both the drivers' and manufacturers' titles, which is what most of its competitors aim for at the beginning of the season. We are just going to write about Hyundai here, but we will follow up with Toyota and M-Sport once they announce their plans as well.

