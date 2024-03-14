Hyundai Elantra N Proves Faster Than BRZ tS, MX-5 RF Club, Civic Si on Autocross Course

Edmunds has recently tested four affordable performance cars from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and on an autocross course. The Honda Civic Si, which is the most affordable of the bunch at $29,100 before destination, comes with all-season rubber. This uninspired choice of factory-issue tires negatively impacted both times.
With vehicle testing director Jonathan Elfalan behind the wheel, the Civic Si clocked 7.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour and 49.37 seconds in the autocross. All the others managed 6.4 seconds and 46 seconds, respectively. Be that as it may, the Hyundai Elantra N was faster than the Subaru BRZ tS and Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club in the autocross, recording 45.91 versus 46.22 and 46.66 seconds.
However, a relatively affordable performance car also has to be fun. Clint Simone and Brian Wong both agree that the rear-wheel-drive BRZ tS kicks it up a notch from the regular specification. Although not as pure as the BRZ tS, the front-wheel-drive Elantra N "feels engineered just to make you smile."
Praise from an automotive journo doesn't get better than that, and looking at the bigger picture, Hyundai also sweetens the deal with more affordable pricing than both the MX-5 Miata RF Club and BRZ tS. The South Korean compact sedan is $32,900 sans freight compared to $40,210 for the Japanese retractable fastback and $35,345 for the Japanese coupe.
It's also very well equipped from the outset, with Hyundai charging extra for three things, beginning with the Performance Blue and White optional colors. The third extra is the N dual-clutch transmission, which adds $1,500 to the final price of the Elantra N. While it may shift quicker and offer 10 more ponies in overboost mode, the DCT fares worse than the manual in terms of fuel economy.
Black leather and microsuede upholstery is standard, together with 19-inch wheels, a variable exhaust valve system, the so-called N Corner Carving Differential, six- and four-way adjustable front seats with heating, and alloy sport pedals. 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation is also standard. The list continues with a Bose premium audio system and a digital gauge cluster with the same 10.25 inches as the infotainment system.
Unfortunately, cars like the Elantra N and the other three in Edmunds' comparo are on their last legs. Due to advancements in and the rising demand for torque-converter and dual-clutch transmissions, the manual tranny is slowly fading into irrelevance.
It's even worse for V8-powered manual cars. After General Motors and Stellantis discontinued the sixth-gen Camaro and L-platform Challenger, only the Mustang GT, Mustang Dark Horse, and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing soldier on with the aforementioned combo. The Caddy is the most powerful of the lot, packing 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of tire-shredding twist.
Hyundai claims 20 mpg city and 30 mpg highway compared to 22 mpg city and 31 mpg highway, resulting in combined estimates of 23 and 24 miles per gallon (10.2 and 9.8 liters per 100 kilometers). A relatively small difference, and truth be told, a detail that doesn't really matter in a car designed to reward the driver in nearly all driving scenarios.
