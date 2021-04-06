Got Nearly $250K? Get an Ultra-Equipped Atlas Motor Coach From Airstream

Hyundai Cars Can Now Collect Driving Habits Data If Owners Agree to Be Tracked

Usage-based insurance, or UBI, is a concept that’s getting more and more ground, as it encourages people to drive safer in exchange for lower rates. 1 photo







Available in the United States at select insurers, the program is totally optional, so drivers themselves are allowed to choose whether they want the data to collect information on their driving habits or not.



Once enabled, the feature tracks things like how smooth you’re driving, the total driving hours, average speed and other related data, driving consistency, and how often you drive. Based on all these statistics, vehicles with Blue Link can generate a score, which is also available in the MyHyundai account.



The score helps an insurer determine how you drive and then generate a rate for your insurance.



"Insurers can also receive a continuous data feed of Hyundai driving behaviors or odometer readings for PAYD, UBI, and mileage-based programs. This post-bind information provides the accurate, ongoing insights needed for driver monitoring," Verisk explains in an announcement



And if you think you’re paying too much, there are always ways to improve your driving. The system has been designed so that you can also get recommendations on where you need to focus when getting behind the wheel, as the app looks into the parts you’re doing wrong and offers tips to improve.



