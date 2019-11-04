autoevolution
 

Hydrogen-Fueled Rasa Goes Into Beta Testing, 2022 Release Planned

4 Nov 2019, 13:05 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Car Profile
Not everything always goes according to plan and a small Welsh startup called Riversimple can vouch to that. Their long-delayed but very much touted hydrogen-fueled car Rasa is finally going into beta testing.
4 photos
Riversimple RasaRiversimple RasaRiversimple Rasa
Riversimple first made headlines in 2016, when they announced a 2018 launch date for their green but very tiny car named Rasa. Not long afterward, they claimed they would make other vehicles after the Rasa, based on the same powertrain.

2018 came and went, but there was still no Rasa in sight. The good news is that there’s a new deadline for the release and a beta testing program that will start rolling as early as next spring. The Rasa will be out to the general public (hopefully) in 2022.

As tiny as it is, the Rasa is billed as the future of clean, carbon- and guilt-free automaking. Autocar notes that it is capable of an estimated 250 mpg and a 300-mile range from 1.5 kg of hydrogen, with the downside that it will only be able to reach a top speed of 75 mph. Still, it’s better than the initial estimates of 60 mph.

Testing will take place solely in Monmouthshire, Wales, where Riversimple is based. To that end, the company set up a hydrogen filling station in the UK and the second in Wales. Riversimple says that most of the people who have shown interest in the testing program already happen to pass by Abergavenny on a daily basis, either because of their work or to run errands.

Details of the testing program are scarce, but Autocar reports that it will include members of 5 public sectors operations, 2 car-sharing companies and 280 retail customers. Each user will run a Rasa for 2 months, before handing it over to another user: this way, more people will get to experience what it’s like to drive around in a hydrogen car.

Customers will pay £370 per month and 18 pence per mile, says the same report. Riversimple founder Hugo Spowers explains that they’re hoping they will be able to keep the same price scheme after market launch. The test program will also allow Riversimple to collect data on usage, so each car will come with 20 GB of bandwidth to serve this purpose.

After the Rasa, Riversimple will bring to market a van. The company is also open-sourcing its hydrogen technology, hoping to inspire others to make cleaner cars, whose only output is water.

Riversimple Rasa hydrogen car RIVERSIMPLE RASA Wales beta testing
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Honda Resurrects a Dying Breed. Is the Manual Gearbox Worth the Effort?Honda Resurrects a Dying Breed. Is the Manual Gearbox Worth the Effort?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One This RWD Peugeot Sedan Should Make It StatesideThis RWD Peugeot Sedan Should Make It Stateside
Latest car models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVVOLVO XC40 RechargeVOLVO XC40 Recharge Small SUVBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day