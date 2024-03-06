Husqvarna to Shoot a New Black Arrow on March 19, First Details on Svartpilen 801 Released

The world of naked motorcycles is about to get a lot hotter than it already is after the Austrians from Husqvarna announced an unavoidable arrival in its Svartpilen range, the 801. We don't know everything there is to know about the motorcycle yet, but the few details already released by the manufacturer paint a pretty interesting picture.
As I am writing this the company offers naked motorcycles from two families, the Vitpilen and Svartpilen (that would be the White Arrow and the Black Arrow). The former group comprises the 125 and 401, while the latter, which is of particular interest to us today, is made up of the 125, 250, and 401.
As of March 19, when full details on the new motorcycle will be released and the new bike shown in full for the first time, the title of king of the Svartpilen family will pass over to the 801, Husqvarna's largest displacement street machine. Playing in the middleweight segment, the bike promises to bring about "a powerful combination of performance, agility, and contemporary style."
Husqvarna was kind enough to share with us a few details about the motorcycle before its official unveiling, so we do know a thing or two about it. For instance, we are informed the motorcycle tips the scales at just 181 kg (400 pounds).
That may not mean all that much not knowing some other aspects of the ride, but here's something the bike maker did reveal to put things into perspective. The parallel-twin engine of the bike, whose exact size was not disclosed, can deliver a total of 105 horsepower, making for a fairly solid power-to-weight ratio.
The company also said the motorcycle will be equipped with a full complement of electronic rider aids as standard, including the Easy Shift technology that allows for smoother gear changes.
On top of it all, a "class-leading” technology package will be thrown into the mix, as will a steering damper and the Husqvarna-usual WP suspension system.
It's impossible to tell for sure exactly how the motorcycle will look, given that it's still wearing camo in the pics released by the bike maker, but we get hints of a minimalist approach worthy of a naked, mixed with scrambler cues.
Husqvarna said it has tested the bike extensively so far, on both flat track ovals and on ice courses. You can have a look at just how well the Svartpilen 801 behaves on slippery surfaces and wearing spiked tires in the official video attached below.
As said, Husqvarna will release the full details for this new entry in its mighty naked category on March 19 and as usual we'll be all over the presentation to bring you all the good stuff, specs and stunning photos (with no camo this time) included.
