How It's Made - Most Expensive, Kevlar Body, Drift Spec Toyota Supra A90 Secrets

I remember being in Poland back in 2013 at a major, European drift event and seeing the HGK Racing BMW E46 in action. It was one of their first creations or at least the first one with such a huge impact. When they officially presented the car in 2012, it was an instant hit, as it was one of the first-ever drift builds with such a high level of complexity. And HGK learned from that build and continued to improve over years.

44 photos