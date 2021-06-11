Harley-Davidson Throws Another Rider in King of the Baggers as It Chases Indian

This coming weekend, the Road America track in Wisconsin will be the place where the second race of the King of the Baggers series will take place. As usual, we’ll only be seeing Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles chasing the win, as no other bikes have been enlisted yet, but the show should be spectacular as usual.
The first race of the season, which took place in May at Road Atlanta in Georgia, saw a field of 7 riders taking to the track, only two of them on the backs of Indians, and the rest riding Harleys. The ranks of the latter group will get even bigger as of this weekend, after the Milwaukee company announced the addition of a second rider to its factory team.
Until now, the team comprised just one guy, Kyle Wyman, but now his brother, Travis, is joining the fray. His weapon of choice in chasing down the competition will be a Road Glide Special with a modified Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 sitting in the frame.
The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers competition has a very short history to it. Born at the end of last year as a crazy stunt at Laguna Seca, the race was so successful that in 2021 turned into a full series, and drew in direct involvement from Harley, but also the birth of a $30,000 program meant to support riders fielding Milwaukee machines.
Despite all this, the two races so far (the inaugural one last year and the single one of the 2021 season so far) went to Indian, whose Tyler O’Hara managed to win both.
Despite announcing at the beginning of the year King of the Baggers will have five races this season, the calendar was eventually trimmed down to just three, with the next one taking place this weekend, and the last coming next month.
Until now, the team comprised just one guy, Kyle Wyman, but now his brother, Travis, is joining the fray. His weapon of choice in chasing down the competition will be a Road Glide Special with a modified Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 sitting in the frame.
The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers competition has a very short history to it. Born at the end of last year as a crazy stunt at Laguna Seca, the race was so successful that in 2021 turned into a full series, and drew in direct involvement from Harley, but also the birth of a $30,000 program meant to support riders fielding Milwaukee machines.
Despite all this, the two races so far (the inaugural one last year and the single one of the 2021 season so far) went to Indian, whose Tyler O’Hara managed to win both.
Despite announcing at the beginning of the year King of the Baggers will have five races this season, the calendar was eventually trimmed down to just three, with the next one taking place this weekend, and the last coming next month.