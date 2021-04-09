Racing-Spec Harley-Davidson Road Glide Going After King of the Baggers Title

Last year, a modified Indian Challenger managed to fend off a massive pack of Harley-Davidson Road and Street Glides and win the inaugural King of the Baggers race at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. This year, that single race expands to a full series, and Harley is determined to make a stand this time.
The American giant announced this week it would get involved in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers with a factory team. Pro rider Kyle Wyman will be the one sitting on the back of a specially modified, Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131-engined Road Glide Special.
"I am very excited and honored to be the rider of the Harley-Davidson Screamin' Eagle Road Glide Special,” said the rider in a statement.
“To be a Factory rider for Harley-Davidson is something I've dreamed of since I was little, watching my hero Scott Parker win Grand National Championships on the Harley-Davidson XR750. I look forward to our first race at Road Atlanta and competing aboard this amazing machine."
The details of the modified bike have not yet been announced. Harley serves us the usual marketing speech that says the powerplant is the most-powerful street-compliant performance engine the company is currently offering, coming with 131 ft-lb (177 Nm) of torque.
Aside from the factory team it will be fielding in the series, Harley will also provide a $30,000 cash contingency program for racers of Harley bikes willing to compete in the series.
Speaking of the series, when it was announced back in January, the plan was to have five races, kicking off in May at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The MotoAmerica website still says the five races are a go, but for some reason Harley says there will be just three rounds, starting at the said venue and ending in July at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Be that as it May, we all are going to see this year race-prepped V-Twin motorcycles fitted with a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags going after each other far more than we got to last year, and that should be something truly special.
