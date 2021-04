Harley-Davidson Limited Is Softail Gone Tough

The moniker is deceiving, at least on a superficial level, as there are no soft traits in these bikes. The family, which presently includes the Softail, Fat Boy , and Low Rider, among others, are known to be able to take a beating in stock form, but also survive hard customization work performed in shops around the world.What you’re looking at now was once a member of the Softail family, and for all intents and purposes it still is. Only it has been modified by a German shop called No Limit Custom to such a degree that it now looks like a hard, cold piece of threatening metal on two custom wheels.Called Limited in the shop’s books, the motorcycle was gifted with a sharp-looking fuel tank. What you’re looking at is not a custom piece, but something NLC calls a shell, which is glued on top of the original piece of hardware to give it whatever new shape the owner desires.The two-wheeler also received a new short rear fender, a so-called engine spoiler meant to make the entire build more aggressive, custom CNC-milled hand levers, and various covers. The most expensive hardware that went into this build is the single-sided, aluminum swingarm.The changes made to the two-wheeler are successful enough to convey a message of toughness, but only for those who can afford it. Combined, the parts used on this build are worth around 6,000 euros, which is roughly $7,000 at today’s exchange rates. That’s not including the man-hours, paint scheme, and of course the bike itself.