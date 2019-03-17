autoevolution
Hammond Breaks the Internet With Fiesta ST, James May Tricks Us With Unboxing

Last November, Drivetribe released a YouTube video where James May unboxed a Toyota Yaris GRMN. Without context, everybody naturally assumed this was organized by the automaker, but after watching "S03E10" of The Grand Tour, many fans realized it was a ruse.
The premise of Episode 10 was for the three presenters to sell three hatchbacks to the younger generation. The presenters used slogans, hashtags, and social media, but May capitalized on the popularity of unboxing videos for mobile devices.

That's how the Yaris GRMN ended up in a huge box. And you can't have an unboxing without enjoying the packaging. May deals with a giant tear tab and oversized styrofoam blocks protecting the Toyota during... delivery?

In case you're wondering, the hot Yaris is a limited-edition fitted with a 1.8-liter supercharged engine, like a Lotus. GRMN is short for Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring. It's funny how May ended up with a car, considering he hates the place.

You'll be pleased to know that he won the challenge thanks purely to his unboxing video. That's predictable when considering that the two rivals were a bit more predictable and ordinary, the Polo GTI and Fiesta ST. But let's see what else happened during the show. In case you're wondering, that's why Clarkson was seen changing the wheel of a GTI last year.

Richard Hammond went for big stunts with the Ford, having a daredevil jump over it and pushing a boatman on top of an older Fiesta into a lake. It culminates with an epic tightrope walk between the pocket rocket and a Land Rover. But the young generation isn't interested in real-world acrobatics and stunts.

We'll end this story with some fresh news. In case you haven't heard, May is starting his own Amazon show without Richard and Jeremy. It's about travel, not cars.

