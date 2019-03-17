9.7s Audi TT RS With APR Kit Is McLaren 720S-Fast



Hammond Breaks the Internet With Fiesta ST, James May Tricks Us With Unboxing

Last November, Drivetribe released a YouTube video where James May unboxed a Toyota Yaris GRMN. Without context, everybody naturally assumed this was organized by the automaker, but after watching "S03E10" of The Grand Tour, many fans realized it was a ruse. 3 photos



That's how the



In case you're wondering, the hot Yaris is a limited-edition fitted with a 1.8-liter supercharged engine, like a Lotus. GRMN is short for Gazoo Racing Masters of Nurburgring. It's funny how May ended up with a car, considering he hates the place.



You'll be pleased to know that he won the challenge thanks purely to his unboxing video. That's predictable when considering that the two rivals were a bit more predictable and ordinary, the Polo GTI and Fiesta ST. But let's see what else happened during the show. In case you're wondering, that's why Clarkson was seen changing the wheel of a GTI last year.



Richard Hammond went for big stunts with the Ford, having a daredevil jump over it and pushing a boatman on top of an older Fiesta into a lake. It culminates with an epic tightrope walk between the pocket rocket and a Land Rover. But the young generation isn't interested in real-world acrobatics and stunts.



We'll end this story with some fresh news. In case you haven't heard, May is starting his own Amazon show without Richard and Jeremy. It's about travel, not cars.



