Group of Raptors Roar Underneath SpaceX Starship SN20 for the First Time

SpaceX has recently woken up for the first time its six Raptor engines in a static fire test for the Starship SN20 prototype. Although the Raptors roared to life just for a few seconds, the test was successfully completed, showing that the Starship is getting closer to its first orbital launch.
For those of you who don't know, SpaceX calls its engines Raptors – and for a good reason. The rocket, standing 395 feet (120 meters) tall, will eventually be able to take passengers and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, and, eventually, Mars, and needs as much power as it can get to be propelled into space. Ultimately, SpaceX will equip the Super Heavy rocket with 33 Raptors, and the Starship... spaceship with six.
The latest SpaceX Starship prototype, known as Starship SN20, is the first rocket that is expected to perform an orbital flight. In preparation for the big event, the company is conducting several tests to make sure the engines are working accordingly.
On Friday, November 12th, six Raptors breathed fire. The static fire test took place at SpaceX's Starbase facility, near the South Texas town of Boca Chica at 1:13 p.m. EST. This is the first time when all six engines roared to life. In late October, the company successfully fired up a Raptor vacuum engine integrated onto the Starship.
The recent static fire test marked another milestone in the development of the Starship Mars rocket. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that everything went smoothly: "Good static fire with all six engines!" he said.
Although the recent preparations hint at a soon-to-be flight, it's still unclear when the rocket will leave our skies. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently conducting an environmental assessment of SpaceX's Boca Chica launch site. The agency has accepted public reviews on the draft, but the final report has not been released yet.
First 6-engine static fire test of Starship pic.twitter.com/Bq3uryxEnl— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 12, 2021