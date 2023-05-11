Google Copies the Top New-Generation CarPlay Feature, Makes It Way Better

Apple plans to take the wraps off the new-generation CarPlay later this year in an effort to remain relevant in the rapidly evolving vehicle infotainment space.
The new CarPlay will come with a slew of modern capabilities, including support for multiple displays. In other words, CarPlay will work on all screens in the dashboard, such as the instrument cluster. Information like navigation guidance and turn-by-turn directions will therefore be displayed right in front of the driver.
Google has decided to copy this idea for Android Automotive, but the search giant will make it twice better thanks to even more advanced capabilities.
The company announced that Android Automotive is getting multi-display support, but in addition to the screens installed in the dashboard, it'll also support the rear-seat entertainment system. In other words, the driver can mirror the screen on the main display to rear passengers as well. Everybody can watch the same content, such as a YouTube video, when the vehicle is parked.
It's not hard to see why this is a really great update. If you travel with kids, you probably know already that keeping them entertained is, well, a challenge. As such, if you must stop for an extra charge and you don't want your kids to lose their patience in the 30 minutes of waiting, the new Android Automotive feature lets you play a movie on whatever screen you want.
In addition, Google uses the multi-display support feature as a way to turn every journey into a collaborative effort. Android Automotive will allow passengers to assist the driver in adjusting the navigation route by adding new stops and configuring other destinations. When done, passengers can send the route to the driver, with the navigation to then be adjusted accordingly on the main display.
The adoption of Android Automotive keeps growing, and Google says it expects the number of cars powered by its operating system to double by the end of the year.
General Motors is one of the latest names betting big on Android Automotive, though it does it in a rather controversial way. While Android Automotive will make its way to GM's EVs, the company plans to drop support for CarPlay and Android Auto entirely. As such, the embedded system will power the infotainment capabilities exclusively, with phone projection to be blocked in future models.
The new strategy will come into effect with the debut of the 2024 Blazer EV but will then expand to the rest of the zero-emission models as well. GM has set a target of moving to electric vehicles entirely by 2035, so the company is going all-in on Android Automotive in the long term.
Other brands using Android Automotive include Volvo, Polestar, Renault, and Honda, but they all support Android Auto and CarPlay as well.
