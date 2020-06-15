Goodwood Photo Recreated in Gran Turismo Sport Looks Stunningly Real

Games have come a long way to look almost as good as the real thing, and when it comes to racing, Gran Turismo Sport is for many the closest you can get to driving a real car.
While this is something totally debatable, a Gran Turismo Sport player has decided to recreate a photo taken at Goodwood using nothing more than the graphics provided by the game itself.
Leaving aside the cool Porsche that everybody would love to drive, the comparison shot published on reddit a few days ago shows just how stunningly real the whole thing looks in Gran Turismo Sport.
While spoilers are awful, we still need to tell you the image at the bottom is the real one that was captured with an actual camera, while the top one is a screenshot from Gran Turismo Sport - click the main photo of this article to see what we mean.
Of course, the redditor who took the whole thing put a lot of effort into getting everything right, so the Porsche has been painted in the same colors featuring the same theme as the original model, while the car itself has been placed in nearly the same place as in the real pic.
“It's quite nice using the race photo mode since I could put the camera almost exactly where I took the irl photos. I would recreate some of my photos in scapes but annoyingly they don't have any of the locations I've been to,” the GTS player explains.
It goes without saying there still are things that need to be improved to make GTS look even more real. Leaving aside the widebody Porsche, which makes some dream about further customization options in Gran Turismo, the grass itself is the one that shows the game’s limitations in terms of graphics, so we can only hope these things would be further improved in the coming iterations of the game.
For what it’s worth, Gran Turismo 7 will be one of the titles running on the recently-announced PlayStation 5 gaming console, and a 3-minute trailer provides us with a closer look at what to expect.
