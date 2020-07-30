autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 

Go Perseverance: Nuclear-Powered Rover Launch Imminent, Watch It Here

30 Jul 2020, 11:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
Less than an hour is left at the time of this writing until the launch of the Perseverance rover on its mission to Mars. The machine is the biggest, baddest, and most ambitious of its kind ever to be sent to the red plant.
12 photos
Mars 2020 roer instrument layoutMars 2020 roverMars 2020 renderingMars 2020 MOXIE instrumentMars 2020 skycrane descent maneuverMars 2020 RIMFAX instrumentMars 2020 Supercam instrumentMars 2020 SHERLOC InstrumentMars 2020 PIXLi instrumentMars 2020 Mastcam-Z instrumentMars 2020 MEDA instrument
July 30 is the first day in a two-week long launch window that would insert the spacecraft carrying the rover on the right trajectory - this would allow it to land in the Jezero Crater in February 2021. At the moment, the mission is “go” so we’ll probably witness this historic moment live, at 7:50 a.m. EDT (11:50 AM GMT).

The Perseverance, named so at the end of a naming competition held last year, is tasked with some of the most important missions a machine of its kind has ever been tasked with. It will try to generate oxygen on the neighboring planet, it will gather samples and store them for a future mission to bring back to Earth, and will even try to launch a helicopter in the Martian atmosphere. All while looking for signs of long-dead life.

The rover is equipped with seven instruments that it will use on its mission. All, and the rover itself, draws power from the so-called Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator. MMRTG is described by NASA and the Department of Energy as not being a nuclear reactor, but a nuclear battery.

Somehow, it’s an active battery, as it can convert “heat from the natural radioactive decay of plutonium-238 into a steady flow of electricity.” That produces about 110 watts of power at the beginning of the mission, about as much as light bulb needs on Earth. That energy output will drop of course as time passes by, but it can be stored in two lithium-ion batteries.

You can watch the entire launch action in the video attached below this text.

UPDATE: We just witnessed a live 3.9 earthquake during the live feed. Launch does not appear to be affected.

Perseverance Rover Mars NASA rover mars 2020
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day