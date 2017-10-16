Gerard Butler Suffers Minor Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

Famous actor Gerard Butler had to be taken to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle into a car on the busy streets of Los Angeles.

7 photos



This means that Butler will be able to continue to promote his upcoming film Geostorm, which is set to be released in cinemas this Friday.



The story sees the actor starring as the architect behind an elaborate natural disaster defense system made up of several climate-controlling satellites around Earth, centered around the International Climate Space Station.



A malfunction in the system generates an incredibly big storm down on Earth and scientists have to team up and work against the clock to save humanity.



Gerard Butler is known for his love of motorcycles and can often be seen riding various models on the streets of LA. These include an oldschool BMW, a Harley-Davidson chopper, as well as a custom Triumph.



He likes danger, and he also has a history of other hospitalizations. Last year, he could barely walk after being injured while filming for the action sequel London Has Fallen. On the set of 2013, he broke some bones in his neck shooting the Olympus Has Fallen movie, and he was also trapped underwater during the Chasing Mavericks surfing drama.



Although having played several other roles at the beginning of his career, Gerard Butler became famous ofter portraying King Leonidas in Zack Snyder’s fantasy war film 300. The role earned him nominations for an Empire Award for Best Actor and a Saturn Award for Best Actor, while also winning the MTV Movie Award for Best Fight.



