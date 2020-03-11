Full Dresser 1960 Harley-Davidson FLH Duo Glide Has Fiberglass Saddlebags

As one of the longest-running lines of bikes in the Harley-Davidson portfolio - it has been around since 1941 - the FL has witnessed a lot of changes during its life, including some that marked major departures in the way bikes were made in Milwaukee.
From launch and up until 1958, the FL models (meaning the original, and the subsequent Hydra Glide) were based on Harley’s rigid frame, a construction it has been using since the turn of the century. That changed in 1958, when a new frame started being used on the FL, one that because of the way it was made (two coil-over-shock holding a rear swingarm) got named Duo Glide.
It is exactly this bike we have here, only slightly different from what Harley usually rolled off its lines back in the day.
Belonging to the 1960 model year, the bike is of the FLH variety, meaning a slightly more powerful variant of the FL. Boasting a 74ci engine linked to a 4-speed transmission, it also came with polished ports and high-compression heads.
Among fans, the FLH of this generation is considered one of the best looking, thanks to adornments like twin fishtail exhaust and chrome all over, including on the fender and saddlebags. And the one in the gallery above has them all.
Presently on sale during this week’s Mecum auction in Glendale, the FLH comes as a full dresser, with two large, fiberglass saddlebags fitted to each side at the rear. The slightly customized motorcycle comes in a red and white paint job for the body, white hand grips, and a large seat.
The motorcycle seems to be in great shape, and according to its seller it is “a very nice running machine with many period-correct accessories.” There is no estimate as to how much it could fetch, but similar Harleys go for about $25,000.
