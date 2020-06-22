Fiat X1/9 Homage Rendering Is the Car to Make Fiat Cool in 2020

View this post on Instagram

uxpƒ ë | í | õ ãåâçâ îù | Personal project | Let's go whit the second render of the beast. My hommage for a new iconic Fiat x 1/9,I take inspiration from the production car by bertone, that for me it's a master piece. The mission of the project was to do a very minimal and vintage object whit the racing feeling. I hope you enjoy to see! #fiat #fiatx19 #x19 #fiatx19pronto #italy #cardesign #dailysketch #render #sketchzone #carsketch #vision #vintage #vintagestyle #concept #sketch #sketchcar #design #future #photoshop #digitalsketch #simkom #luxury #cardesigncommunity #cardesigndaily #cardesigndaily #instacar #formtrends #cardesignnews #cardesignhue #cardesignworld @cardesignmedia @cardesignworld @cardesignitaly @cardesignhue @cardesignsketch @hotroadnews @gashetka_td

Mirko Pavan (@mirkopboss) on Jun 11, 2020