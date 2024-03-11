Family-Owned 1963 Nova SS Undriven Since 1981 Finds a New Home

Nova sales increased significantly in 1963, surpassing 372,000 units from 326,000 units in the previous year.
The Super Sport played an important role in this achievement. 1963 witnessed the Super Sport's debut, and despite Chevrolet still not offering a more potent engine, it's not a secret that many Nova buyers upgraded their mills on their own.
Engine swaps became very common in the Nova customer base, at least until Chevrolet decided to launch a V8 unit in 1964.
The company sold over 42,000 Super Sports in 1963, and considering this version's performance appetite, it's easy to understand why customers wanted a more potent mill under the hood of their Novas.
The 1963 Nova SS in these photos still has a straight-six engine under the hood, so the owner didn't join the trend and swapped the original unit with a V8. The car spent its entire life with the same family, albeit it's been sleeping for several decades.
eBay seller jdmenk515 explains that the car has been undriven since 1981. The Nova was parked in storage and abandoned for a long time, so it now comes with a frozen wheel and possibly other issues, too. The owner doesn't share many specifics about the car, letting the photos speak for themselves, but the good news is that the Nova is finally ready to leave for a new home.
The vehicle was posted on eBay for auction, and someone won the digital fight with a $10K offer. The first time I told you about this Nova, the seller was still struggling to find an owner, with the winning bidder not paying.
Fortunately, this Nova has now found a new owner, and while we know nothing about them, I can only hope the car will receive a second chance with a complete restoration to factory specifications. This Super Sport has the full package to return to the factory condition, including the original mill. However, it's not an easy project, so whoever spent $10,000 on the vehicle must be a connoisseur familiar with the Nova legacy.
The good news is that the Nova won't pose any challenges from a metal and interior perspective. Everything looks solid and still in place, and while the owner didn't share such information, I don't believe anything is missing. It doesn't also mean it's also usable in a restoration project, but a complete Nova SS makes the overhaul to factory specifications more convenient.
The Nova SS is currently located in Urbandale, Iowa, but I have no idea where it's leaving now that it found a new home. Fingers crossed that the restoration project will be completed fast, so the next time we see this, Nova will be at a traffic light on a sunny Sunday.
