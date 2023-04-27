Exciting Flying Car Racing Content Coming to a Sports Streaming Platform

We're witnessing amazing times for motorsports, thanks to the unprecedented development of flying race car technology. If the first Airspeeder EXA Series Race in South Australia seemed too good to be true, a sports streaming platform is bringing it to the whole world. In addition to highlights from the pioneering race in 2022, Airspeeder also promises interesting content for racing and automotive technology enthusiasts.
Not long ago, it would have seemed like something out of a sci-fi movie. Today, streaming flying car races, just like any other motorsport, is gearing up to become a reality. DAZN will bring highlights from the world's first race of this kind, plus original content in three series.
DAZN will basically get exclusive access behind the scenes of Airspeeder and Alauda Aeronautics. The original series will feature dedicated footage related to flying car technology, plus the pilots and the teams that participated in the first race. All of this will be neatly packed into three separate series – Road to Flying Car Racing, Finding Extreme Pilots, and Building Flying Cars.
Airspeeder's in-house media team and Aurora Media Worldwide are working on these series with DAZN. Thanks to the platform's global reach, many more people will be able to get a glimpse into this exciting new-generation motorsport.
Airspeeder made history in early October 2022 with a groundbreaking competition that virtually took place over Lake Lochiel's famous pink salt flats close to Adelaide, South Australia. A 1 km (0.6 miles) digital sky track was the place where pilots Zephatiali Walsh and Fabio Tishcler remotely raced their flying cars.
These were known as the Speeders, 4.1 meters (13.4 feet) long eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufactured by Alauda Aeronautics. The historic race took place in two sessions, plus the necessary battery-swap pitstops. At the end of it, Walsh became the winner of the world's first-ever electric flying car race.
After this impressive debut, Airspeeder plans to bring even more excitement. The future EXA remotely-piloted races will be staged in unprecedented locations, doubling the fun. Plus, famous pilots, including former F1 and World Endurance star Bruno Senna, will try out this new form of car racing.
The ultimate goal is to launch the Airspeeder fully-crewed Grand Prix in 2024. Alauda Aeronautics unveiled the first crewed version of its flying racing car earlier this year. The Airspeeder Mk4 features a 1,000 kW (1,340 HP) turbogenerator engineered explicitly for eVTOLs and compatible with green hydrogen. Using the latest technology, the Mk4 was designed to hit 360 kph (224 mph) in 30 seconds.
Until the game-changing flying car Grand Prix next year, Aispeeder plans to organize several crewed races this year. The original DAZN series will also become available throughout 2023.
