Two Electric Flying Race Cars Take to the Skies Side-by-Side for the First Time Ever

Soon, racing is going to happen in the sky, with electric flying cars – at least that's what Alauda Aeronautics believes. Following the launch of its Airspeeder Mk3 aircraft in February, the Australian startup has taken significant steps to make the first uncrewed racing series a reality. Alauda has already flown two Mk3 race vehicles side by side for the first time ahead of the big competition.

