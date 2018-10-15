autoevolution
 

Euro NCAP to Release Data on Automated Driving Systems

Euro NCAP, the European group in charge with assessing safety performance for the cars sold on the Continent, said on Monday it will be releasing its first ever data on Automated Driving Systems (ADS) on October 18.
There are no details yet available on what systems the organization tested, how they did it and from what manufacturers the cars tested came from. It’s also not clear what this assessment will do to the industry: will it become a standard carmakers will struggle to meet, or will only be used as a footnote on a car’s specs sheet?

Traditionally, ADS comprises a multitude of components that use perception, decision making and action to help drivers with their tasks. Depending on their capabilities, ADS are categorized as Level 0 through Level 5.

Level 0 means there is no automation, and there are still a huge number of cars still in this category. Level 1 means the car is fitted with technologies like brake activation or pedestrian warning.

The more complex Level 2 adds a touch of control from the ADS, meaning the car can steer on its own, for instance, while in automated parking mode. Level 3 builds on top of that and adds autopilot features and control over the car’s throttle.

The ultra-complex Level 4 is capable of fully automated driving, meaning it does not need human input. Drivers can, however, take control of the car, if they so choose. An option they don’t have with Level 5 ADS, where the car might not even have a steering wheel or pedals.

Most of the cars currently produced have systems that place them in the Level 1 to Level 3 category. The European safety watchdog did not say what cars it tested, if any – although testing ADS independently from the car beats the point of the testing - but full details will be released later this week.
