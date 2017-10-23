Easter Egg Turns Russian Truck into the Largest Tetris Game Controller

Elon Musk and his Tesla
engineers are famous for installing all sorts of Easter Eggs into their vehicles, some more spectacular to watch
than others. However, I bet you none of them are going to keep you hooked for as long as the one you can find in some GAZelle Next Russian commercial vehicles.
Having you Model X
flap its Falcon Wing doors is cool, but do it a few times, show it off to everyone you know, and you'll find yourself losing interest. But anyone who's ever played a game of Tetris will tell you that stacking up those bricks is more addictive than... let's say sugar, so we don't offend people who are struggling with actual drug addictions.
The Russians are the ones who invented Tetris, so it's only fitting that the game came installed into a vehicle made in the same country. It's a GAZelle Next, a light commercial vehicle that can be had under a various number of body styles (van, single cab truck, double cab truck, etc), none of which will appear any more familiar to anyone outside Russia.
Like any decent Easter egg, the Tetris game is very well hidden so there are zero chances you might activate it by accident. I would actually go as far as to say that whoever thought of this sequence of commands should probably make a living out of devising unbreakable passwords for people who fear somebody is after the email account.
It goes like this: with the engine on, you need to activate the right signal three times, flash your high beam twice, push the clutch pedal five times, rev the engine to 3,000 rpm, and reset the odometer. If you've done all this correctly, you'll be rewarded with a game of Tetris on the small display in the instrument cluster.
You control it with the two buttons for the trip computer and odometer. Rotating them moves the bricks to either side while pushing them will rotate or drop the brick instantly. If you were a kid during the 90's it'll feel familiar right away.
It's not clear whether you can continue playing if you start moving. Needless to say, you don't want to give a driver the option between steering the vehicle or beating his best score at Tetris because you really can't know what to expect.