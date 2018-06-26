Driver of McLaren 720S Busted Speeding on Modball Rally Insists He Was Set Up

5 Peugeot Unveils New Rallye Raid Contender, The 3008 DKR

French police tell the Mail that they had been tipped about the convoy coming in, so they acted in a way that would discourage irresponsible and dangerous behavior. Speeding qualifies as both. Aaron Murno, a 23-year-old British driver at the wheel of a McLaren 720S , was among those fined and penalized for speeding. He says cops had found out the route of the Rally, so they set up a trap to get as many drivers as possible.The Modball Rally isn’t a rally per se; even its organizers describe is an adventure that mixes driving and partying, with drivers racing from one city to another, where they spend the night partying. Each edition features different routes, and they’re kept secret until the last moment.To the bad luck of this year’s participants, the French police caught word of a possible route, and they went out of their way to make sure that regulations were still respected. That meant, of course, pulling over and penalizing the drivers who wanted to make the most of their supercars, like Munro.He was doing 165mph on the A26 from Calais to Reims, en route to Paris, when he was pulled over. He had his license confiscated on the spot, with sources telling the media that the only reason he got to keep his car was that he wasn’t drunk.Still, Murno believes he was set up. He also believes he shouldn’t have been penalized when 1. he had an open road ahead and no other traffic and 2. anyone else in his place would have done the same.“I don't agree with driving over the speed limit or in a manner that could cause harm to the public,” he tells the Daily Mail . "However, we were on an open road with no traffic and a group of eight supercars. Any young man in my position would put their foot down, nobody's life was in danger.”“I would never want to influence others to drive stupidly when there is traffic and pedestrians like on UK roads but I am on a rally, there is no traffic and an open straight road. That's why the police were there, it was a speed trap,” Munro adds.The 15-car convoy that left London also included a Ferrari, another McLaren, 2 Lamborghini Aventadors, a Porsche 911, and Lamborghini Huracan , the publication adds.French police tell the Mail that they had been tipped about the convoy coming in, so they acted in a way that would discourage irresponsible and dangerous behavior. Speeding qualifies as both.