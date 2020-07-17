Custom 1969 BMW R75/5 Baula Is a Turtle Only in Name

The Steampunk Automatron Is the Stunning Hot Rod Built From the Ground Up

As part of autoevolution's Custom Builds Month, we are trying to bring to light some of the craziest such projects from all over the world. Be it cars, motorcycles, and even buses , we uncover them and place them before your eyes for you to judge or admire.



We are not being told how much the build cost back then, nor do we have any info on what happened to it since it was completed. Then again, this is how things usually are with one-off projects, and we learned to live with that. Our journey through the maze of custom shops often time takes us years into the past, to builds that are still as exciting today as they were back when they were made.So is the case with the modified 1969 BMW R75/5. It’s called Baula , and was remade in this new shape by a garage we featured extensively during our Two-Wheeler Month, Spanish El Solitario MC.The Baula is on alder build of theirs, having been introduced in 2013. It’s name is the Spanish word for leatherback turtle, the largest of all turtles. The name was chosen not because of the way the bike moves, but because the one who commissioned it wanted some part of its to resemble the reptiles. EL Solitario says the cylinders and heads have been designed to look like the flippers of the Baula.There are many things setting this motorcycle apart from a regular 1969 BMW R75/5. The most prominent however are the huge tank holding a representation of a turtle, the curved race seat fitted at the rear, and the twin headlights.According to the shop responsible for the build, the Baula is supposed to be “a mixture of the 1939 TT-winning BMW Rennsport and the art deco Henderson scooter.” "Baula is the beautiful chubby girl,” they say.We are not being told how much the build cost back then, nor do we have any info on what happened to it since it was completed. Then again, this is how things usually are with one-off projects, and we learned to live with that.