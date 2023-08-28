Classic Pocket Superyacht Owned by the Dutch Royal Family Sold for Pennies

It's sad that newly-built superyachts are grabbed for millions of dollars due to exaggerated dimensions and extravagant luxuries, while classic masterpieces with a unique pedigree and rich history are sold for pennies. Jumbo is not on the list of this year's biggest superyacht sales, yet it's one of the most special vessels that were up for grabs.
Everyone had their own definition of what makes a yacht owner lucky. The one who recently got their hands on Jumbo certainly is, having paid just €275,000 (just under $300,000) for a vessel that's not only a classic Dutch masterpiece but also a former Royal Family ship.
Jumbo was launched in 1990 by the prestigious Moonen builder in the Netherlands. Part of the Moonen 85 long-range cruiser series, the "pocket superyacht" with a length of just 25.7 meters (84.3 feet) combined classic design with a transatlantic range. It was designed by Diana Yacht Design and styled by Struik and Hamerslag, which are Feadship's interior subcontractors.
Originally named Marlee Queen, the yacht was eventually sold to the Dutch Royal Family. She was primarily owned by the late Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, who renamed it Jumbo IV because he loved elephants. As the name suggested, all his previous yachts had also been named Jumbo, and the Prince had a strong reputation as a supporter of nature preservation (he was co-founder of the World Wildlife Fund/WWF).
The Royal Family kept Jumbo IV in a tiny Italian port and used it as their pleasure craft whenever they spent their summer holidays at their Italian residence.
A confirmation of Jumbo's unique heritage is the fact that, to this day, the Scheepvaart Museum in the Netherlands displays a scale model of the classic yacht. The Royal Family itself donated this scale model to the museum.
Ten years ago, following an extensive refit, Jumbo entered the market. At the time, it was asking for nearly $3 million. Just two years later, the price had dropped significantly. Jumbo was asking for only €1.5 million ($1.6 million). In 2023, the price dropped to less than $300,000, making this former Dutch Royal gem a bargain.
However, there's some good news. It looks like the old Moonen yacht is currently undergoing another comprehensive refit. KvdH is working on bringing Jumbo to its former glory. The refit will include a fresh paint job (from dark navy to the original white), new interiors, a refitting of its main engines, and the replacement of all technical systems. Plus, the classic vessel will become eco-friendly by reducing fuel consumption and its environmental impact "to an absolute minimum."
Hopefully, after this refit, Jumbo will be reborn like the Phoenix rising from the ashes and be valued for its true worth.
