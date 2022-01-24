Chipmaker Says the Words We Have All Been Waiting For: The Shortage Will End Next Year

The chip shortage continues to wreak havoc in the operations of most carmakers across the world, and while all signs seem to suggest a very difficult year ahead for everybody, there’s one company that’s very optimistic about the short-term recovery.
German semiconductor maker Infineon expects the chip shortage to come to an end as soon as 2023, but the even better news is the first strong signs of recovery should be recorded later this year.
In a recent interview, Peter Schiefer, the chief of Infineon’s automotive business, explained the company will be able to align the production with the demand next year, especially as it’s working on expanding the current capacity. More investments will be made in this regard, including at the semiconductor plant in Austria, Schiefer said.
Without a doubt, the prediction is really, really good news for the entire industry and a huge breath of fresh air for carmakers across the globe.
At this point, most auto manufacturers are struggling with the very constrained chip inventory, and many of them end up selling cars without certain systems, simply because they don’t have the components to power them.
On the other hand, the whole chip crisis has convinced some of the leading names in the auto industry to embrace a different strategy that would help deal with another potential inventory issue in the long term.
Ford and General Motors, for example, are two of the companies that are trying to invest in in-house chip development and manufacturing, therefore trying to make sure they’d always have the inventory to maintain their production unaffected.
But for the time being, the global chip shortage is still strongly tied to the health issue the planet is still trying to deal with. The new wave that’s spreading fast across the world is causing the same problems as the previous ones, including new restrictions and government lockdowns that lead to more production struggles for chipmakers across the world.
