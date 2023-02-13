Chevrolet Equinox Fuel Pump Issue Leads to Engine Stalling, GMC Terrain Also Recalled

General Motors isn’t a byword for quality control, and the Chevrolet Equinox is one of the poorest vehicles the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit currently produces. Be that as it may, recall number 23V-013 stems from a supplier issue rather than General Motors.
Last year, back in August 2022, the Detroit-based automaker opened an investigation into the fuel pump of the 2021 to 2022 model year Chevrolet Equinox and its GMC-branded sibling. General Motors couldn’t ignore the high rate of warranty returns any longer. After analyzing the field data and fuel pumps returned from the field, GM conducted an investigation into Coavis USA.
Based in Troy, Michigan, the fuel pump supplier informed General Motors that its manufacturing team changed the pump’s rolling force in May 2021 without authorization from General Motors. More worryingly still, Coavis USA didn’t inform GM of this unauthorized change until December 2022. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the error was corrected in June 2021.
Between May 2021 and December 2022, the automaker identified no fewer than 710 engine stalling events related to the aforementioned condition. On the upside for both General Motors and the dishonest supplier, no crashes have been attributed to the fuel pump issue.
A grand total of 23,164 vehicles are called back in the United States alone, split between 16,023 examples of the Equinox and 7,141 examples of the Terrain. Affected 2021 and 2022 models were produced from June 2021 to December 2021 for the Equinox and June 2021 to February 2022 for the more expensive GMC crossover.
Dealers have already been instructed to replace the fuel pump module with new units produced outside of the supplier’s suspect window. Parts aren’t currently available, though. Owners will be notified no later than March 3rd, although it remains to be seen if sufficient replacement fuel pumps will be made available by then.
The third-generation Equinox is currently listed on Chevrolet’s website at $26,600, excluding destination charge. Slotted between the $22,100 Trailblazer and $35,100 Blazer, the compact-sized crossover promises up to 31 miles per gallon (7.6 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway and 63.9 cubic feet (1,809 liters) of max cargo capacity with the rear seats folded into the floor.
Over at GMC, the General Motors brand that once specialized exclusively in trucks now offers the Terrain at $29,900 sans the $1,395 destination freight charge. The Equinox and Terrain come standard with front-wheel drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, a 1.5-liter powerplant and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment.
Even the range-topping Denali trim level features the aforementioned 1.5er, a rather underwhelming engine susceptible to issues like turbocharger failure, fluctuating oil pressure, oil dilution, and cracked or melted pistons. The sole engine available produces 175 horsepower and 203 pound-feet (275 Nm) of torque.
