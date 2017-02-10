CCM Motorcycles Reveals New Spitfire Flat-Tracker

autoevolution

If you’re looking for a bit more unique flat tracker, British bike maker CCM Motorcycles has unveiled this little beauty. It is called the Spitfire and will be made in limited numbers.
The new model comes from CCM’s Skunkwerx department and comes with a new engine and a unique frame. What you see here is the result of hard work between a small group of mechanics and designers who developed the idea in their spare time.

Powering the bike is a liquid-cooled injected 600cc single-cylinder unit which generates 55 hp and 58 Nm of torque, and it seems to be borrowed from the SWM RS650R. You might be thinking it is going to be slow, but take in the fact that the whole bike weighs only 120 kg (264.5 pounds) dry.

However, the coolest part of the bike has to be the frame itself which is made using T45 steel. That’s the same material used to build the fuselages of the Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane and veteran welder Ted Unwin was a key part in creating the interesting trellis shape.

Attached to it is a fully adjustable Dia upside down fork at the front and a Tractiv mono shock at the back. Rolling is done on 19-inch spoked rims while braking is assured by a Brembo system using a 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm one at the rear.

The nicely sculpted fuel tank can hold 14 liters, the saddle height is set at 830 mm while the ground clearance measure 250 mm. Other nice touches include a rounded LED daytime running light, an LCD instrument cluster and a nice tanned leather solo seat along with the dual exhaust.

The Spitfire is the first model to come out of the newly created Skunkwerx division of CCM and is said to be limited to just 150 units, each coming with a certifying numbered plate. Prices start at £7,995.
