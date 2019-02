HP

AMG

More specifically, this cabin belongs to an old SL-Class that went by the codename SL-Class. As you may have guessed, this roadster cost a lot of money back in the day, but you can pick one up for a fraction of the cost.And my God, have things changed in the interior department! YOu've got a square button for literally everything, including AM radio and some other stuff we can't even remember. Dolby Sound?In any case, our main focus is the cassette play. If you teens think the CD player is old-fashioned, know that your parents had cassettes with tape inside them. They would often tangle or tear, and you had to rewindDictionary them at the end. Who even uses that word nowadays, "rewind"?But Starlord had a cassette player in Guardians of the Galaxy, which makes this old SL-Class cool by association. Once the tape is done, there's a stacking compartment in the center console where you can put it.The R129 had three significant updates and staid in production from 1989 until 2002. This appears to be the SL 320 model, and in that era, that meant it had a 3.2-liter engine, which produced 231and 315 Nm. Today, you get more in an A 250.During its 13 years on the market, the R129 also had severalversions. There was the SL 73 AMG with an oversized 7.3-liter making 525 HP. Yes, that's the V12 that eventually ended up in the Pagani Zonda S.Mercedes also made the super-rare SL 70, the SL 60 and SL 55 AMG, the last two being V8-powered. Remember, this is the era when AMG took your car and modified it. It didn't come like that from the factory.