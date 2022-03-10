Car Spotters Are Reportedly Being Arrested in the U.K.

Being part of an auto event was always going to be fun for any age group. Unfortunately, these gatherings have lately started to upset communities, and the Police are more often than not getting involved. Now car spotters are the latest victims.
Can you imagine being arrested in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for photography or video recordings of cars? Well, it happened. According to a Youtuber that has the same hobby, a fellow car spotter was arrested for shooting vehicles. He was handcuffed, put into a Police vehicle, and taken into custody for further checks at the local station. If this is worrying, then the solution is simple: just don’t use a camera when there are cars. Laws are hard to change, and peoples’ complaints will always be of importance to law enforcement. Especially when media exposure is involved!
Chatter revealed the car spotter in question was taken temporarily into custody for causing a “nuisance.” If being annoying get you arrested these days, then we all might need some quick attitude adjustment. If not, there’s a chance we could share a cell.
Drivers of powerful, expensive, limited edition or modified cars are often organizing events that don’t result in a stationary gathering anymore. Police knew people had a keen interest in loudly sharing their passion, so spontaneous car meets are heavily supervised. Owners understood they had to change something, so they started organizing drive-by car shows in which they respected all the public road rules. One thing didn’t change since putting the pedal to the metal very briefly or downshifting when there are traffic or speed bumps.
Naturally, this kind of behavior, although not dangerous, was going to attract attention. Locals and tourists aren’t that happy about these meetings. While visitors might not call the Boys in Blue to intervene if a loud exhaust is scaring them, people from Alderley Edge would, and they did just that.
The UK Police are known for their efforts to stop drivers from annoying people or for using public roads in their own interest. Some owners of fine cars drove for over eight hours to be at the drive-by event in Alderley Edge, near Manchester. Most of them didn’t even have to use Sport Mode.
