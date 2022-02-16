Canada Will Have World's First Carbon-Neutral Lithium Mine, Mining Company Claims

While the automotive industry and its suppliers are struggling to find a replacement for Lithium, the material is still required in current tech, and it will be required going forward. With that in mind, Snow Lake Lithium has announced it will develop the world's first fully-integrated all-electric Lithium mine.
The idea behind the concept is to have a fully-integrated carbon-neutral solution to lithium supply. The new facility will be in Manitoba, Canada, and it will supply the entire North American continent. By sourcing lithium hydroxide from the same continent as the one where its customers are located, the material's carbon footprint is reduced.
Manitoba is known for mining, and the company is confident it will find an experienced workforce in the area for its new facility. The site is expected to transition to commercial production in late 2024. Until then, it is searching for an automotive OEM partner or a battery manufacturer to establish a lithium hydroxide processing plant through a joint venture.
Snow Lake Lithium has a 55,000-acre site that is expected to produce 160,000 tons of 6% lithium mineral a year over the next decade. Until now, the company has explored just one percent of its site, and its experts are confident that the activity will expand throughout 2023.
The company has also pledged to operate on almost 100% renewable power, from hydroelectric sources, to ensure a sustainable manufacturing approach.
It is worth noting that they specified "almost 100%," as there is the possibility of requiring power from fossil fuel sources, which would be understandable if the rest comes from sustainable sources.
If the company fails to secure a seamless lithium supply chain that will work from "rock to the road, the North American car industry will not exist in 10 years," warns Philip Gross, the CEO of Snow Lake Lithium.
