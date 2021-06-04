Can You Guess What This Quirky Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Does?

Well known for its avant-garde initiatives, Helsinki is now the place where another revolutionary pilot project has recently been completed. On the Jätkäsaari district streets, at night, this quiet electric vehicle is sweeping the streets, spreading love for the environment instead of toxic emissions.
If you were to think about the most toxic diesel-fueled vehicles today, we bet that street sweepers wouldn’t be the first to come to your mind. Yet, these heavyweight vehicles are responsible for more than 3 million tons of carbon emissions every year, around the world. And most of them are based on a suction technology that hasn’t been updated since the 1950s. That’s bad news, and if we’re serious about a greener future, something has to be done about these bad boys too.
Luckily, there’s an innovative Finnish company that is already working on that. After coming up with a modern sweeping technology and sweeper attachments in the last few years, Trombia Technologies has now made the giant step of launching a fully autonomous, electric-powered street sweeper, named Trombia Free, the first of its kind in the world.
Equipped with either a 45,6 kwh single battery or a 91,2 kwh double battery pack, the Trombia Free can deliver at least 8 hours of non-stop regular sweeping, or a minimum of 4 hours of high-power sweeping. Compared to standard sweepers, it’s not only emissions-free, but it even saves over 95% of water, thanks to its innovative suction and sweeping mechanisms.
In fact, this eco-friendly alternative is even better at cleaning than standard sweepers, because it uses a high power airknife that was proved to remove over 95% of fine dust particles. And, let’s not forget that it’s also autonomous, which means that it can operate any time, day or night and in all weather conditions, without disturbing anyone with obnoxious sounds.
The Trombia eco-sweeper has just completed its first trial run, in a pilot project on the streets of the Jätkäsaari district in Helsinki. From 19 to 27 April, it was operated with a safety driver onboard, on weekdays, in the evening and at night.
After this successful pilot program, Trombia expects to start deliveries for the eco-sweeper in early 2022.
