Can You Guess What This Quirky Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Does?

If you were to think about the most toxic diesel-fueled vehicles today, we bet that street sweepers wouldn’t be the first to come to your mind. Yet, these heavyweight vehicles are responsible for more than 3 million tons of carbon emissions every year, around the world. And most of them are based on a suction technology that hasn’t been updated since the 1950s. That’s bad news, and if we’re serious about a greener future, something has to be done about these bad boys too.Luckily, there’s an innovative Finnish company that is already working on that. After coming up with a modern sweeping technology and sweeper attachments in the last few years, Trombia Technologies has now made the giant step of launching a fully autonomous, electric -powered street sweeper, named Trombia Free, the first of its kind in the world.Equipped with either a 45,6single battery or a 91,2 kwh double battery pack, the Trombia Free can deliver at least 8 hours of non-stop regular sweeping, or a minimum of 4 hours of high-power sweeping. Compared to standard sweepers, it’s not only emissions-free, but it even saves over 95% of water, thanks to its innovative suction and sweeping mechanisms.In fact, this eco-friendly alternative is even better at cleaning than standard sweepers, because it uses a high power airknife that was proved to remove over 95% of fine dust particles. And, let’s not forget that it’s also autonomous , which means that it can operate any time, day or night and in all weather conditions, without disturbing anyone with obnoxious sounds.The Trombia eco-sweeper has just completed its first trial run, in a pilot project on the streets of the Jätkäsaari district in Helsinki. From 19 to 27 April, it was operated with a safety driver onboard, on weekdays, in the evening and at night.After this successful pilot program, Trombia expects to start deliveries for the eco-sweeper in early 2022.