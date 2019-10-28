Can Chris Harris Smash the C63 and M3 in a Tesla Model 3 Drag Race?

AMG

Boy, using the Tesla Model 3 has been a highlight of Top Gear for 2019, as they've released no less than three big videos on YouTube, spaced only a few months apart. This one is the extended version of the drag race with the C63, BMW M3, and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, which was released in Episode 2 of Series 27.This is quite a 180 for Top Gear, which poked a lot of fun at Tesla. But the car company that Jeremy Clarkson painted as a complete failure seems to impress his successor, Chris Harris, to no end. Top Gear also released the short version of this video a while back, plus another internet-specific video where Jack Rix does a drag race and a fast lap against the M3.So if you're watching this, you're just in it for the Harris Monkey. We think he's a brilliant narrator and drive, but that may not be enough to carry the Top Gear brand on its own. Anyway, getting back to the race, Harris knows that the Model 3 would win convincingly over a quarter of a mile.So to give the gasoline-powered sedans a chance, the race is extended to half a mile. Normally, we wouldn't be worried, since Harris is in the faster car, but things tend to slow down over 100mph in the Tesla, and the rivals are quite competent.Putting down 444bhp, the twin-motor Model 3 Performance can pull itself from the line much faster than sports sedans of its size. The M3 doesn't stand a chance, which is probably why BMW is making its next model with 502 horsepower and. But this race has an unassuming monster in the V8-powered C63S, which is the one that just barely manages to win on this day. But does that make theless impressive? No way.