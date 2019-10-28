autoevolution
 

Can Chris Harris Smash the C63 and M3 in a Tesla Model 3 Drag Race?

28 Oct 2019, 19:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
5 photos
Can Chris Harris Smash the C63 and M3 in a Tesla Model 3 Drag Race?Can Chris Harris Smash the C63 and M3 in a Tesla Model 3 Drag Race?Can Chris Harris Smash the C63 and M3 in a Tesla Model 3 Drag Race?Can Chris Harris Smash the C63 and M3 in a Tesla Model 3 Drag Race?
Boy, using the Tesla Model 3 has been a highlight of Top Gear for 2019, as they've released no less than three big videos on YouTube, spaced only a few months apart. This one is the extended version of the drag race with the C63 AMG, BMW M3, and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV, which was released in Episode 2 of Series 27.

This is quite a 180 for Top Gear, which poked a lot of fun at Tesla. But the car company that Jeremy Clarkson painted as a complete failure seems to impress his successor, Chris Harris, to no end. Top Gear also released the short version of this video a while back, plus another internet-specific video where Jack Rix does a drag race and a fast lap against the M3.

So if you're watching this, you're just in it for the Harris Monkey. We think he's a brilliant narrator and drive, but that may not be enough to carry the Top Gear brand on its own. Anyway, getting back to the race, Harris knows that the Model 3 would win convincingly over a quarter of a mile.

So to give the gasoline-powered sedans a chance, the race is extended to half a mile. Normally, we wouldn't be worried, since Harris is in the faster car, but things tend to slow down over 100mph in the Tesla, and the rivals are quite competent.

Putting down 444bhp, the twin-motor Model 3 Performance can pull itself from the line much faster than sports sedans of its size. The M3 doesn't stand a chance, which is probably why BMW is making its next model with 502 horsepower and AWD. But this race has an unassuming monster in the V8-powered C63S, which is the one that just barely manages to win on this day. But does that make the EV less impressive? No way.

Tesla Model 3 Elon Musk Top Gear BMW M3 Mercedes-AMG C63
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Parking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury CondoParking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury Condo
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Future Space Stations - What Comes After the ISS?Future Space Stations - What Comes After the ISS?
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?
Latest car models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVVOLVO XC40 RechargeVOLVO XC40 Recharge Small SUVBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day