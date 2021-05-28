California’s Port of Long Beach Is Offering Huge Bonus to Welcome Green Ships

The Port of Long Beach, known for being the second-busiest container port in the U.S., is using one of the best ways to encourage ships even more to switch to green alternatives.
There are many paths leading towards sustainable maritime transportation, and they vary from international regulations to green fuel research efforts. But incentives are, no doubt, one of the best ways to motivate companies in the maritime industry to switch to clean ships, especially since sustainable alternatives are usually seen as an extra cost.
The Port of Long Beach has been supporting the green revolution since 2012, when it launched its Green Ship Incentive Program. The program turned out to be successful, as vessel operators could count on an award for deploying ships that used cleaner alternatives to diesel.
Now, the Port wants to take this program even further, by promising what could be considered “the highest bonus in the world” for green ships.
This is done by incorporating the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) standards into the program. There will be several incentive levels and the vessels will be able to qualify for them depending on their ESI score. The best score can grant the participants up to $6,000 at every call in the port, with the lowest level starting at $600.
But this is not all. Ships with a main engine that complies to the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III standards, meaning that they have dedicated Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emission control technologies, can get extra $3,000. Basically, some ships could make a total of $9,000 every time they stop in the Port. And, according to Port of Long Beach officials, these are the largest bonuses offered by any seaport for vessels and Tier III ships.
By increasing the value of these financial rewards, the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, who approved the integration of ESI standards, is hoping to bring more operators to the program and to encourage them to invest in sustainable solutions.
The bonus increase was adopted this month and will be implemented starting from July 1, 2021.
