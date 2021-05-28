Ford Mustang Mach 1 Globetrotting Saga Continues, Reaches Argentina for $106,200

Rejuvenated to slot between the mighty Shelby GT500 and the traditional Mustang GT offering, the Mach 1 was welcomed by Blue Oval fans with open arms as it became a truly global offering instead of just replacing the Bullitt and Shelby GT350 models. But the joy might have been premature, as far as we’re concerned.
Ford noticed a major uptick in Mustang sales ever since it finally decided the pony car needed to reach more regions and today is proud to call it the world’s best-selling sports car. As such, the decision to make the new Mustang Mach 1 a global offering was a no-brainer. And we have a feeling that someone up there in a Ford HQ corner office eagerly rubbed their hands expecting that it will also become major cash cow.
Otherwise, we really can’t explain the propensity for slapping outlandish price tags on the Mustang Mach 1. So, let’s recap. At home in the U.S. of A, the Blue Oval has decided an MSRP of $52,720 before tax ($1,195 destination charge) hits the sweet spot. We tend to agree, because the EcoBoost Fastback goes for $27,155 and a Mustang GT is at least $36,120. Yes, cars are quite expensive in this day and age.
When the Mach 1 traveled across the pond (a.k.a. the Atlantic Ocean) we found out the 480-horsepower Coyote V8 was detuned to 454 hp (460 PS), and adding insult to injury, the bill also included a hefty price increase. The UK probably expected such a damage (£55,185/$78,079), but even in Germany, you would have to shell out at least €60,800, the equivalent of $73,805 at the current exchange rates.
So, we assumed that any new market where the Mustang Mach 1 arrives would include a nasty price tag surprise, but the official launch in Argentina still managed to catch us with our wallets down. That’s because the Latin American market gets the “nuevo” (new in Spanish) Ford Mustang Mach 1 for the equivalent in pesos of a lofty $106,200. And that’s not a typo because we checked the press release (embedded below) a few times.
