Bright Orange Eddie Trotta Custom Bike on Sale with Under 300 Miles on the Clock

The Discovery’s American Chopper , for instance, meant a great deal for the industry, as more and more people became interested in the custom motorcycle phenomenon. Of course, the Teutuls’ adventures on TV were not the only ones being broadcasted all over the world.Back in the early-to-mid 2000s, another Discovery show by the name of Biker Build-Off put the names of a lot more builders in the industry under the spotlight, from Jerry Covington to Chica, from Hank Young to Jesse Rooke. Some of these names are still around doing what they like most, while others, for various reasons, are not.Of the names featured in Biker Build-Off who are still around is Eddie Trotta. His garage, Thunder Cycle Designs, keep spitting out build after build, from baggers to choppers, and including parts and accessories.One of the projects Trotta has been working one a while back is a bright orange custom motorcycle that is now listed as for sale during the Barrett-Jackson January 2020 Scottsdale auction.Trotta, who describes himself as the Michelangelo of the custom bike industry, assembled this one-off using hand-fabricated sheet metal for the frame, leather for the custom ostrich seats, and specifically designed wheels and brakes.Sitting smack down in the middle of the frame is a shiny, fully polished 113ci S&S engine that works in conjunction with a 6-speed manual transmission.It’s not entirely clear who is selling this particular build, so we don’t know if the guy who initially commissioned it got sick of it. We do know though that despite being put together circa 2006, the bike was only ridden for under 300 miles.The seller of the bike warns that whoever will buy will probably not be able to ride it in Canada, as it “may not be admissible [...] due to customs regulations.”