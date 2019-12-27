BMW X3 M Competition Drag Races Audi RS4, Total Annihilation Follows

If you want a super-fast family vehicle, don't buy an SUV, buy an Audi wagon - it feels so good to be able to say that again. And we can do that because of the Audi RS4 stomping a newer BMW X3 M. Demand for SUVs is at an all-time high, and performance versions are a way to increase your company's bottom line and prestige.
But that may not happen if people keep picking faults with your new high-riding M car.
Let's meet the contenders first. In the dark blue corner, we have the Audi RS4. Though the model has been updated recently, it never got a power boost, so this slightly older version (2017-2019) is as good as any.
Power comes from a 2.9TFSI, a V6 with twin turbos that's been developed with Porsche and powers a number of other cars, though this is arguably its most iconic application.
450 horsepower and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque go to the permanent quattro system for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.1 seconds (0 to 60mph in 3.9s). Is it the fastest model in its class? That's an interesting question. The only direct rival would be the rear-driven Mercedes-AMG C63 S.
There's no definitive drag race on that, but the RS5 Coupe almost held up against the GLC 63 S, which boasts the same V8 but adds AWD. Either way, if you bought a C63 wagon over an SUV we're proud of you.
Anyway, the enemy of the day is a brand new model that BMW has never offered before, the X3 M. This SUV pretty much explains itself, combining an inline-6 bi-turbo with the chunky X3 body. Perhaps the most important factor here is that it's a Competition model with the upgraded engine packing 510 horsepower.
But despite the 60 horsepower deficit, the Audi RS4 wins with ease. Weight is obviously a factor, but since the quattro model pulls away so strongly off the line, we think the real problem is BMW's launch control system.
