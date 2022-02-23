BMW Temporarily Halts MINI Production Because of the Same Annoying Reason

More on this:

1 More Good Chip News as Bosch Invests Big to End the Global Nightmare

2 The Chip Shortage Will Be Over but the World Would Be a Whole Lot Different by Then

3 Is Nvidia the Right Company to Revitalize the Auto Industry?

4 Another Optimistic Carmaker Says We’ll Escape the Chip Crisis This Year, Nope

5 Carmakers, Rejoice: World’s Largest Chip Maker Announces Massive Production Expansion