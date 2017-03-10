BMW Spruces Up The 6er With M Sport Limited Edition

When it comes to luxury grand tourers, BMW’s weapon’s of choice is the F13 6 Series. But the thing with this gentle giant is that it’s getting long in the tooth, as it was launched in 2011. To keep things fresh until a successor
comes along, a rarefied breed of the 6er, the M Sport Limited Edition, will have to make do.
Available in restricted numbers from April 2017, the M Sport Limited Edition is go for all body styles of the 6 Series: the F13 Coupe
, F12 Convertible
, and the F06 Gran Coupe
. And like all special editions, this one plays the visual card as good as BMW can, with a dash of additional standard equipment on the sides.
The Sonic Speed Blue paintwork catches your attention in the first instance, as do the 20-inch M-branded alloy wheels
with a two-tone finish. Side mirror caps constructed from carbon fiber further the visual character of the limited-run 6er, as does the M Sport Limited Edition lettering applied to the door sills.
Inside, Bavarian Motor Works
shows its obsession for go-faster aesthetics by using acres of carbon fiber throughout the cabin. The gear lever, dashboard, and center console are all wrapped in the composite material, whereas the front and rear seats are gifted with Individual fine-grain Merino leather.
The Black and Fjord Blue theme continues with the leather and stitching used for the upper side of the dashboard and door cards, making for an immersive interior ambiance. Pricing has yet to be announced, and the same can be said about U.S. availability of the model. Fret not, North America, because the 2018 BMW 6 Series
is available with the eye-catching color and M wheels.
Curiously enough, the Bavarian automaker decided to offer the M Sport Limited Edition in conjunction with all engines available for the 6er, regardless of where the drive is sent. In Germany, the cheapest 6er of the lot is the 640i Coupe and its 320 PS 3.0-liter straight-six, kicking off from €79,750. Without accounting for the no-nonsense M6, the top-of-the-range variant is the 650i xDrive. On the oil-chugging front, BMW offers the 640d and 640d xDrive
.